Former ABC News anchor Tom Jarriel dies at 89

Jarriel won six Emmys as a correspondent for "20/20."

Tom Jarriel, a former correspondent and anchor for ABC News, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 89.

Born in Georgia, Jarriel grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana. In 1958, he launched his career in broadcast journalism at Houston's KPRC.

Jarriel joined ABC News in 1965 and quickly gained national attention for his coverage of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By 1969, he was elevated to Chief White House Correspondent, covering both Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Tom Jarriel during 1968 election coverage, Nov. 5, 1968. ABC Photo Archives/Disney/Getty Images

The year 1979 proved a pivotal year in Jarriel's career, being named anchor of ABC’s Weekend Report, along with joining ABC’s fledgling, primetime news magazine, "20/20."

Jarriel reported on a wide range of topics for "20/20," including a much-praised report on female members of the armed forces who allege they were raped and sexually abused while serving their country.

It was his series of reports on the plight of children suffering in Romanian orphanages that Jarriel remembered as "the great, defining story of my career."

Over the more than two decades at "20/20," his impactful reporting earned him numerous accolades, including six Emmy awards, before his retirement in 2002.

Jarriel is survived by his loving wife Joan of 57 years and his three sons.