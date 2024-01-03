Former firefighter gives back with volunteer support program

Emergency Support Service has been helping firefighters for over 30 years.

After suffering debilitating injuries in the line of duty 35 years ago, former Texas firefighter Randal Goodwin has still found a way to serve.

Goodwin, who suffered injuries throughout his body and lost both of his legs in 1988, is the chief of the volunteer organization Emergency Support Service, which provides firefighters and other first responders with medical services and necessary relief while responding to emergencies.

Goodwin, who started the organization in 1991, told "GMA3" that his group's methods go beyond just basic hydration.

Texas based volunteer group Emergency Support Service which helps firefighters rehabilitate after injuries. ABC News

"We engage them face to face: 'Hey, how you doing?' And we listen to them talk. Do they sound [like] slurred speech? Do they sound just worn out? Do they have that faraway stare?" he said.

Bryan Jamison, Fire Chief of the Briaroaks, Texas, Fire Department, told "GMA3" that ESS has been very helpful in rehabilitating his members, and they are always ready to go back to work with clearer minds.

"Randal's group makes it possible for me as a fire chief to feel comfortable and send the people back in to a situation like that," Jamison said.

Jamison said he was proud of the work that Goodwin has done, especially after his setback in 1988.

While responding to a grassfire, Goodwin was struck by a downed transmission line.

Bryan Jamison, left, the fire chief for the Briaroaks, Texas Fire Department, and Randal Goodwin, the chief of Emergency Support Service, look at a map. ABC News

"It stopped my heart, stopped my breathing, set my clothes on fire, left me blind in my right eye [and] I lost both my legs," he said.

During his rehabilitation, Goodwin said he didn't want to end his career in first responding.

"I can get caught up in that woe is me thing, and then you realize that there are people problems worse out there. And that's what being with ESS I get to be the group of people that are positive," he said.

Randal Goodwin, the chief of Emergency Support Service, speaks with "GMA3." ABC News

Jamison said Goodwin's story and perseverance have inspired many.

"The awesome example of resilience that he brings. We don't see examples of that very often in this line of work," he said.