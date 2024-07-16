Former NFL star Terrell Davis alleges wrongful handcuffing; racial motive a 'component' in lawyer's investigation

Davis' lawyer speaks out and plans to "thoroughly investigate" racial motive.

A lawyer for NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis said they "are going to thoroughly investigate" after the two-time Super Bowl champion said he was left feeling "humiliated, embarrassed, powerless and angry" when he was handcuffed and escorted off a flight in Orange County, California, over the weekend.

On Monday, Davis posted on Instagram about an interaction he said he had with a flight attendant on a Denver to Orange County, California, United Airlines flight on Saturday that he said led to him being handcuffed in front of his wife and children following the plane's landing.

According to Davis, when a flight attendant didn't acknowledge his son's request for ice during the beverage service, Davis "lightly tapped" the attendant's arm to get his attention to ask again for a cup of ice.

Davis claims the flight attendant shouted, "Don't hit me," before rushing away.

After landing in Orange County, Davis said in his Instagram post that the pilot asked passengers to remain seated. "[S]ix FBI and law enforcement agents boarded the plane," he said in the Instagram statement.

"The FBI agents and local authorities proceeded directly to my seat and immediately placed me in handcuffs, while seated and without any explanation, in front of my wife and children while the entire flight of passengers watched in silence," Davis posted on Instagram. "I was then removed from the flight while being recorded by multiple passengers as I was paraded off of the plane in handcuffs by the officers."

Davis said the events left him feeling "traumatized."

"The traumatizing experience of my two sons, my daughter, and my wife watching me being placed in handcuffs – without due process or any explanation – cannot be undone," Davis said in his Instagram statement.

Terrell Davis of the Denver Broncos heads downfield against the San Diego Chargers during the game Nov. 11, 2001. Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Davis said he was questioned after being taken off the flight, and during the interview, agents "rightfully determined" that the attendant was "inaccurate in his accusations." He added that the agents "profusely apologized even offering to support" him and his "family in any way possible."

Addressing the incident, an FBI spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News that "one individual was detained for questioning, was cooperative with law enforcement and was released to continue his travels."

Davis' lawyer, Parker Stinar, of Stinar Gould Grieco & Hensley, told ABC News that the possibility of this incident being racially motivated is something they "are going to thoroughly investigate."

"Terrell's obviously a Black man; this flight attendant was not a Black man," Stinar said.

Stinar told ABC News that Davis sought to provide the attendant with the "benefit of the doubt." However, Stinar remains skeptical.

"Based on the events I have heard and learned thus far, [race] is certainly a component in our investigation," he said.

Stinar noted that he is a frequent traveler himself and has "never seen an event like this on an airplane."

Former NFL player Terrell Davis attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors, Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Reacting to the incident, United Airlines said their employee had been taken off duty as they look into the incident.

"This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide, and we have reached out to Mr. Davis's team to apologize," United Airlines told ABC News in a statement. "We have removed the flight attendant from duty while we closely review this matter."

Davis said the incident has led to "hard conversations" with his family.

"I refuse to stand by without speaking out on this disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment by United Airlines," Davis said in his Instagram post.

ABC News' Dhanika Pineda contributed to this report.