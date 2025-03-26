Police said the 43-year-old likely died from natural causes.

Former US Attorney Jessica Aber suffered from epilepsy, family says

The family of former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Jessica Aber, who was found dead on Saturday at a home in Virginia, said the 43-year-old suffered from epilepsy, calling her sudden death a "tremendous sorrow" in a statement Wednesday.

Aber, 43, died in her sleep, her family said.

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, said in an update amid the investigation on Tuesday that "detectives have found no evidence suggesting that her death was caused by anything other than natural causes."

Her family reiterated that it is believed Aber died from natural causes and said she "suffered from epilepsy and epileptic seizures for many years."

The case will remain open until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner rules on the manner and cause of death, police said.

"We expect more information from the medical examiner in the coming weeks," her family said. "Our family is in shock and grieving deeply and we respectfully request privacy as we attempt to navigate through our unspeakable loss."

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, said they were called to a home in Alexandria, a suburb of Washington, D.C., on Saturday morning for the report of an unresponsive woman and found Aber dead inside.

A friend of the family told ABC News on Sunday that police believe the death was the result of a longstanding medical issue.

Aber, who served as U.S. attorney in Virginia for most of the Biden administration, took office in October 2021 after being unanimously confirmed by the Senate and stepped down in January, shortly after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

As U.S. attorney, Aber oversaw a staff of some 300 prosecutors and other staff and handled federal prosecutions in the state.

ABC News' Jack Moore contributed to this report.