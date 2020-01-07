Fotis Dulos and girlfriend arrested for murder in case of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos Fotis Dulos' estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, has been missing since May.

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, was charged Tuesday with her murder, according to a source familiar with the case and his defense attorney.

Fotis Dulos' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, is also charged with murder. An attorney, Kent Mahwinney, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Jennifer Dulos, who shared five children with her estranged husband, went missing on May 24 amid the former couple's contentious custody battle.

Her body has never been found.

Police in Connecticut are looking for Jennifer Dulos, 50, who was last seen on Friday, May 24, 2019. New Canaan Police Department

Fotis Dulos -- who was taken into custody by Connecticut State Police at his home on Tuesday -- was initially charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance.

He was arrested again in November when he was charged with tampering with a vehicle police have linked to the case. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge.

State police have alleged in court papers that Fotis Dulos was "lying in wait" for Jennifer Dulos at her New Canaan home and a violent assault took place in the garage, where bloodstains were found.

Fotis Dulos, charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in the disappearance of his wife, appears with his attorney Kevin Smith at Stamford Superior Court for a pre-trial hearing, Oct. 4, 2019, in Stamford, Conn. Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, FILE

Clothes and sponges with her blood were found in trash cans where surveillance cameras captured a man appearing to be Fotis Dulos disposing of garbage bags, according to arrest warrants. A woman in the man's car fit the description of Fotis Dulos' girlfriend, Troconis, according to the documents.

Troconis was initially charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis in police booking photos. New Canaan Police Department

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.