Georgia court halts Trump's election case in Fulton County pending appeal of Fani Willis ruling

A tentative Oct. 4 date was previously set for oral arguments on the appeal.

A Georgia court of appeals has halted Donald Trump's criminal case in Fulton County pending an appeal of the disqualification ruling that allowed District Attorney Fani Willis to stay on the case.

"The proceedings below in the Superior Court of Fulton County are hereby stayed pending the outcome of these appeals," the order states, as it relates to the eight defendants who appealed the order.

The court previously set a tentative Oct. 4 date for oral arguments on the appeal.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office declined to comment on Wednesday’s development.

In a statement to ABC News, the lawyer for Mike Roman, who first filed the disqualification motion and unearthed the relationship between Willis and Wade, said she is "happy."

"We are happy that the Court of Appeals agrees with us that this issue is so important to this entire case that it decided to stop the case from moving forward in the trial court until the issue of whether or not Willis must be removed from the case can be decided," Ashleigh Merchant said in a statement to ABC News. "Mr. Roman is innocent and we hope that this misuse of the justice system will finally come to an end when a disinterested prosecutor takes over the case. "

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty last August to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia. Defendants Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Scott Hall subsequently took plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants.

The former president has blasted the district attorney's investigation as being politically motivated.