A Georgia mother is facing multiple charges, including felony murder, after her baby died as a result of her allegedly dropping the child onto pavement as she fought with another woman in a parking lot, police said.

Karen Lashun Harrison, 26, was charged with felony murder, first degree cruelty to children, second degree cruelty to children, simple battery, and affray (fighting) stemming from the incident, according to a statement from the Moultrie Police Department.

In video surveillance of the fight, Harrison can be seen cradling her 3-month-old baby when another woman smacks her over the head with a grocery bag. Harrison then takes a swing at the woman, drops her child and keeps fighting, the video shows.

Colquitt County Sheriffs Office

The fight occurred in the Thomas Beauty Supply parking lot on July 19. The child was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center the next day for a head injury, but died as a result of the injuries from the fall, police said.

Harrison originally told police that the child fell after a friend of the family dropped the baby, according to police. Her friend, Carneata Clark, who was not involved in the fight, also told police the same story.

But after further investigation, officials learned of the fight and said that the video surveillance showed two women “engage in a physical altercation and the baby falls to the pavement.”

Clark was charged with making a false statement and obstruction of an officer, according to police.

It was not immediately clear if either Harrison or Clark have obtained an attorney.

Moultrie police called the case an "open investigation" in which "more arrests could potentially come."