As 'gray divorce' rates rise, women open up about becoming single after 50

A noticeable trend is emerging among couples over 50-- deciding to end their long-term marriages. This phenomenon, often referred to as "gray divorce," has seen a significant increase, with the divorce rate for adults aged 50 plus more than doubling between 1990 and 2010.

A 2022 study published in The Journals of Gerontology reveals that 36% of U.S. adults going through a divorce were 50 or older. Notably, the only age group experiencing an increasing divorce rate is those aged 65 and older. Susan Brown, a sociology professor at Bowling Green State University, helped coin the term "gray divorce."

"Women seem to be maybe a little bit more likely to initiate divorce, but many would argue that that could actually just be reflecting the fact that women are the ones who have to do these types of tasks within relationships," Brown said.

Artist Edith Heyck is part of the growing wave of formerly married Americans choosing to split up after age 50.

“I’m a septuagenarian looking for a sexagenarian," the 74-year-old told Nightline. "I've got a gym guy … I have a ski partner. I'm leading the most vibrant life that I could have dreamed of."

Heyck grew up in a traditional household but said her life experiences are far from conventional.

"I was raised to believe that I would be married, I would be taken care of. I never knew about divorce. I didn't know anyone that was divorced," Heyck said.

"And I think that part of my story is that I'm the first generation of women who got the pill right when I was 18 or 19 years old. We discovered a sense of our own freedom so that we didn't have to stay married in the same way as my mother did, let's say, who wasn't able to earn a living."

Heyck is thriving as a single person, she said, taking on new career opportunities like managing a local waterfront park, and trying out new hobbies, like stand-up comedy.

Much like Heyck, podcaster Laura Stassi has found the single life to be refreshing.

The 64-year-old was married for nearly 30 years until her then-husband suggested they separate. Initially, Stassi said she felt she had lost her identity, but regained her independence after the divorce.

She hosts a podcast called "Dating While Gray," which focuses on navigating relationships and the dating scene for older adults.

"I don't want to throw my ex-husband under the bus," Stassi said. "I will say I would have soldiered on in that marriage forever. And so in many ways, I'm grateful that he gave me divorce wings."

Gray divorces have been a recurring theme in pop culture, with notable depictions in films such as 1996's "First Wives Club" -- which starred Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton -- and 2009's "It's Complicated" -- which starred Meryl Streep, Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin.

Census data indicates the divorce rate among U.S. adults over 50 doubled in the time between the release of those two movies.

Some celebrities have also surprised people with their separation announcements. This trend includes prominent actors such as Streep, "X-Men" star Hugh Jackman and sitcom queen Leah Remini. It also extends to billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates and political figures like former Vice President Al Gore.

"All of these celebrity gray divorces are really emblematic of what's happening more broadly in our population," Susan Brown said. "They also serve to normalize gray divorce in the second half of life."

Brown also said that generational expectations may also play a significant role in gray divorces.

"A lot of it has to do with the unique life force experiences of baby boomers who came of age during the first divorce revolution during the 1970s and early 1980s, getting divorced en masse as young adults, and many of them went on to enter remarriages," Brown said.

"We're finding that the attitudinal shifts have mirrored the behavioral patterns. So older adults are actually pretty supportive of divorce in the event that you find yourself in an unsatisfying marriage."