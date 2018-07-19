'Growing Up Gotti' grandson arrested for allegedly operating illegal scrap yard

The grandson of John Gotti has been arrested in Queens for falsifying business records and operating an unregistered scrap yard.

Carmine Gotti Agnello, who was featured in the 2004 reality show, "Growing Up Gotti," lacks a valid vehicle dismantler’s registration for his business, LSM Auto Parts and Recycling, according to a complaint from the Queens District Attorney’s office.

Agnello, 32, was arraigned last night and released on his own recognizance. He must return to court September 25.

Agnello's business "scrapped approximately 400 vehicles during the period of Feb. 14, 2018 -- April 5, 2018" but "records indicated that the above business does not have a valid vehicle dismantler’s registration."

The scrap yard hasn’t been properly registered with the state since December 2016, according to the complaint.

Court records said Agnello "admitted knowing that the business was unregistered and that his tow trucks bring in most of the cars which get scrapped."