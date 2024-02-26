Handcuffed prisoner outruns officers, escapes from hospital: Philadelphia police

He was arrested for allegedly stealing a car from a delivery driver.

Philadelphia police said they're searching for a handcuffed prisoner who outran officers and escaped from a hospital.

Alleem Bordan, 29, who was in custody for car theft, absconded while being discharged from Episcopal Hospital at about 6:42 a.m. Monday, Philadelphia police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said at a news conference.

Police launched an "intense search" but could not find him, Vanore said.

Police said Alleem Bordan, who was in police custody for car theft, fled while being discharged from Episcopal Hospital on Feb. 26, 2024. Philadelphia Police Department

A few schools in the area were put on lockdown during the initial search Monday morning, Vanore said. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

Bordan was arrested last week for allegedly stealing a car from a delivery driver, Vanore said, and while he was being processed, he complained of pain.

"If a prisoner complains of pain or has an injury, it's our policy that we take them to a facility," Vanore said.

"He was checked out and discharged," he said.

Bordan has a litany of prior arrests dating back to 2016, including for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and weapons charges, according to records.

Anyone who sees Bordan is asked to call 911.