Harvard President Claudine Gay announces resignation

Embattled Harvard University President Claudine Gay has resigned, she announced on Tuesday.

"It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president," she said in a lengthy letter to the school community. "This is not a decision I came to easily. Indeed, it has been difficult beyond words because I have looked forward to working with so many of you to advance the commitment to academic excellence that has propelled this great university across centuries."

"But, after consultation with members of the Corporation, it has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual," the statement continued.

Dr. Claudine Gay, President of Harvard University, testifies before the House Education and Workforce Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building, Dec. 5, 2023, in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The resignation comes amid allegations of plagiarism over Gay's academic writings and following backlash over her response at a congressional hearing to questions about antisemitism on U.S. college campuses, which sparked calls for her to step down as president.

The news was first reported by The Harvard Crimson.

