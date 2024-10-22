Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia: Sources

The former Hollywood producer is receiving treatment in jail, sources said.

Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with a form of bone marrow cancer, sources told ABC News.

Weinstein has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, sources said, adding that the former Hollywood producer is receiving treatment while jailed.

Weinstein’s authorized legal healthcare representative in New York, Craig Rothfeld, declined to comment, saying, "Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment."

According to the American Cancer Society, chronic myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow and invades the blood. The organization says approximately 15% of leukemias in adults are CML.

Weinstein is currently in prison on Rikers Island in New York, where he has experienced a slew of health issues amid his ongoing sexual assault trials.

The former movie mogul is being prosecuted again for sex crimes after his New York conviction was overturned on appeal.

Weinstein has denied all claims of sexual misconduct, saying his encounters were consensual.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.