U-Haul driver in custody after allegedly hitting pedestrians in Brooklyn: Sources

At least four people are injured, according to sources.

A U-Haul driver is in custody after allegedly striking at least four people in multiple locations in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit in the Sunset Park neighborhood, sources said.

Three men on mopeds were also struck and suffered minor injuries, sources said.

Members of the NYPD bomb squad examine a rental truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. John Minchillo/AP

New York Police gather at the scene where a rental truck was stopped and the driver arrested, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. John Minchillo/AP

It's believed the truck hit the victims after driving away from an attempted stop by police in Brooklyn's Bay Ridge neighborhood, sources said.

Members of the NYPD bomb squad pause before approaching a rental truck that was stopped and the driver arrested, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. John Minchillo/AP

A U-Haul driver is in custody after allegedly striking pedestrians in the Brooklyn, New York on Feb. 13, 2023. WABC

The driver allegedly screamed that he wanted to die as he sped off and led police on a brief chase, according to a law enforcement official and a local councilman.

He allegedly fled from Bay Ridge through Sunset Park before being apprehended a few miles away in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook, sources said.

A U-Haul driver is in custody after allegedly striking pedestrians in the Brooklyn, New York on Feb. 13, 2023. WABC

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.