A pilot died when a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a Midtown Manhattan building in a hard landing on Monday, filling the air with smoke and clogging the city streets with fire trucks, according to police and fire officials.

Interested in New York? Add New York as an interest to stay up to date on the latest New York news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The pilot was the only person on board the Agusta A109E helicopter, preliminary information shows, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

No one else was injured in the crash, which took place in the heart of New York City, just blocks from Times Square, according to city officials.

Mark Lennihan/AP

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

It's believed to be an accident and there's no indication of terrorism, a senior official with FAA told ABC News.

The crash sparked a fire that has since been extinguished, though officials said fuel is leaking from the helicopter.

The crash -- which took place at about 1:45 p.m. -- comes on a rainy New York afternoon. Both Newark and LaGuardia Airports are in a ground stop due to visibility and thunderstorms, according to the FAA.

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

The building is located at 787 Seventh Ave., between 51st and 52nd Streets, according to the New York City Fire Department.

It's a busy area of Midtown Manhattan, just below Central Park South, filled with business towers.

The building is roughly between Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall, a few blocks southeast of Columbus Circle and southwest of the Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

Google Earth

Shauna Farrell said she was in a meeting on the 36th floor of the building "when a window fell through and we heard a loud whizzing sound of a motor."

Then she said she felt the crash, prompting herself and others on the floor to get out of the building.

"We ran down. I think we were the first floor to evacuate, actually, because we felt it so quickly," Farrell told ABC News.

"There was already FDNY on the scene. We were kind of just running away from the building as quickly as we could," she said.

Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Though the crash appeared to be accidental, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters, "If you're a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD from 9/11 ... So as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker's mind goes."

The president has been briefed on the crash in Manhattan and is monitoring the situation, according to a White House official.

"Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene," President Donald Trump tweeted. "THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all."

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Aaron Katersky, Jeff Cook, Julia Jacobo and Meghan Keneally contributed to this report.