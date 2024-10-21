Helicopter crashes into radio tower in Houston

There are currently no details on any injuries or fatalities.

The Houston Fire Department is responding after a helicopter crashed into a radio tower.

The crash happened at approximately 7:54 p.m. local time, according to officials.

The location of the crash was cited as the intersection of Engelke Street and N. Ennis Street, in Houston's Second Ward, and 5 minutes away from Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.

There is no information yet on the intended flight path of the helicopter, who was on board, or whether there were any fatalities or injuries resulting from the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.