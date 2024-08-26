Alabama high school quarterback dies after suffering brain injury during game

A high school quarterback in Alabama has died after suffering a brain injury during a football game on Friday night.

Caden Tellier, a junior, suffered a brain injury while making a tackle during the third quarter of Morgan Academy's first game of the season against Southern Academy, according to Michael McLendon, the executive director of the Alabama Independent School Association. He was taken off the field and to a local hospital in critical condition, but his death was announced Saturday.

"There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family," Dr. Bryan Oliver, headmaster for Morgan Academy, said in a statement. "We will come together and support Jamie, Arsella and Lyla with our whole hearts. We offer our deepest sympathy to the Tellier's extended family as well."

All school activities are suspended this week at Morgan Academy, McLendon said.

"Everyone who knows Caden has known kindness, generosity and love, and true to his nature, he is giving of himself one more time," the Tellier family said in a statement. "Lives have been touched by the way he lived and now lives will be saved through his passing."

Morgan Academy, located in Selma, has just 339 students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

"As a small school, Morgan Academy feels this tragedy even more deeply," McLendon said. "We ask that our entire AISA family and the people of Alabama join us in prayer for peace and comfort for Caden’s family and the Morgan Academy community as they navigate this difficult time."

Tellier threw for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in the first half before the injury in the third, according to the Selma Times-Journal. Morgan won the game 30-22 in what was also the debut for the team's new head coach.

"I want to thank all the schools and individuals that have reached out during this difficult time," McLendon said. "Caden will never be forgotten for who he was and what he means to Morgan Academy."

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.