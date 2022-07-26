Historic rainfall in St. Louis causes flash flooding emergency with more than 6 inches of rain

The historic rainfall event is causing widespread flash flooding across the area

A record amount of rain has poured down on the St. Louis area overnight as the area has recorded 7.02 inches of rainfall since midnight, which surpassed the old record of 6.85 inches set almost 107 years ago on August 20, 1915.

The historic rainfall event is causing widespread flash flooding across the region this morning with some areas getting more than half a foot of rain in just a few hours.

Heavy rain will continue for St. Louis and its surrounding areas through this morning as thunderstorms sit over Missouri. However, a short break in the weather is expected this afternoon and into the evening but more heavy rain with flooding is expected to continue tomorrow morning.

The St. Louis Fire department says there's been a report of a partial roof collapse and possible natural gas leak at the scene of a storage facility at St. Louis Zoo. Further details were not immediately available.

The fire department also says there are several vehicles trapped in high water with Rescue Squads responding in small boats.

