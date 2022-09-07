Hourslong power outage shuts down Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Roadways were temporarily blocked and no flights were allowed to depart.

A power outage shut down the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas' capital city for hours on Wednesday morning, causing flight delays and road closures.

The airport announced via Twitter shortly before 5 a.m. local time that teams were investigating an unresolved power outage in the Barbara Jordan Terminal, the airport's main terminal that hosts both international and domestic flights. In the meantime, all roadways to the terminal were temporarily blocked and no flights were allowed to depart, the airport said.

Austin Energy, which provides electricity to the capital city and surrounding areas, confirmed via Twitter that its crews were at the airport "assessing the situation." All nearby power lines are underground, the utility company said.

More than three hours later, the airport announced that power was restored to the terminal and it was working with local police to reopen the roadways.

"Please check your flight status before heading out to the airport as delays continue to be expected," the airport tweeted. "Airport roadways are still closed at this time and we will update once they reopen."