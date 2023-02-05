Houston airport fire grounds United Airlines flights

The George Bush Intercontinental Airport is a major hub for United Airlines.

A fire Sunday morning in a laundry room at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground stop on all United Airlines flights to Houston, officials said.

The FAA issued the ground stop shortly before 7 a.m. local time and lifted it about 7:30 a.m., according to Flight Aware, which provides flight tracking data.

The fire broke out in the airport's Terminal C in an employee laundry room, airport officials said on Twitter. The FAA issued the ground at the request of United Airlines, the agency said in a statement.

All United Airlines flights to Houston, a major hub for the airline were held at their departure cities due to the fire, authorities said.

Houston Fire Department firefighters quickly responded to laundry room blaze, evacuated all employees and put out the fire.

No one was injured in the fire and no damage was reported to Terminal C, officials said.

"There still might be a lingering smell of smoke. United Airlines passengers might be delayed as ops return to normal this morning," airport officials said in a statement posted on Twitter at 8:23 a.m. local time.