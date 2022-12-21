Hunter Biden retains top defense lawyer ahead of expected GOP probes

Ahead of an expected deluge of Republican probes, Hunter Biden has retained high-powered defense lawyer Abbe Lowell to help navigate congressional oversight, according to another attorney for the president's son.

The Department of Justice is currently probing the younger Biden over whether he paid sufficient taxes on income he received while serving on the board of directors of a Ukrainian natural gas company, as well as the manner in which he paid off tax obligations in recent years.

Congressional Republicans last month unveiled plans to push ahead with an investigation into President Joe Biden's family once the GOP takes control of the House in January. Lawmakers said their primary focus will be finding out whether the elder Biden was more involved in his son's dealings than previously known.

"Hunter Biden has retained Abbe Lowell to help advise him and be part of his legal team to address the challenges he is facing," attorney Kevin Morris said in a statement to ABC News. "Lowell is a well-known Washington-based attorney who has represented numerous public officials and high-profile people in DOJ investigations and trials as well as Congressional Investigations."

Morris said Lowell will handle "congressional investigations and general strategic advice" for the younger Biden.

Hunter Biden has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, ethically or criminally, but has acknowledged that his family ties likely bolstered his career. He has not been charged with any crimes.

Hunter Biden during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn, April 18, 2022. The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Biden has said that he and his son never discussed his son's overseas business dealings.

Lowell has represented a number of high-profile political figures, including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump; Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.; and former Sen. John Edwards.

Lowell most recently secured an acquittal for an aide to Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, in a foreign influence case.