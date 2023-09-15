Hunter Biden's lawyer says gun statute unconstitutional, case will be dismissed

The attorney for President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, who is facing felony gun charges, said Friday that the statute is "likely unconstitutional" and he expects "the case will be dismissed before trial."

"On the facts, we think we'll have a defense," Abbe Lowell told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in an interview on "Good Morning America."

Attorney Abbe Lowell appears on "Good Morning America," Sept. 15, 2023. ABC News

The younger Biden has been indicted by special counsel David Weiss on three felony gun charges, bringing renewed legal pressure on him after a plea agreement he struck with prosecutors imploded in recent months.

