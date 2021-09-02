After Hurricane Ida, 12 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator use

As of Wednesday, more than 1 million people are stranded without power.

Haley Yamada
September 2, 2021, 12:44 AM
4 min read

At least 12 people, including seven children, were hospitalized in New Orleans on Wednesday with carbon monoxide poisoning after using a generator indoors, according to the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services.

Four days after Hurricane Ida tore across the Gulf, more than 1 million people in Louisiana and Mississippi are currently stranded without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us.

On Wednesday, the heat index in Louisiana peaked to what felt like 100 degrees. Some turned to portable generators for the power to cool down indoors.

If used improperly, generators indoors can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services.

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness announced Wednesday that eight cooling centers across the city will run through Friday.

Charging stations, water and air conditioning are provided on site, according to a release.

More than 20,000 electric workers have worked to help restore power in the area, power company Entergy New Orleans said.

Entergy, which provides power to more than 1 million customers in the greater Baton Rouge area, said that crews were able to restore power to one of the eight transmission lines in New Orleans on Wednesday, returning power to nearly 85,000 customers in eastern New Orleans.

On Location: September 1, 2021

2 hours ago

COVID-19 live updates: US hospitalizations could surge to 22K a day in September: CDC

3 hours ago

