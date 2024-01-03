Imam in critical condition after shooting outside New Jersey mosque

The shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. outside Masjid Muhammad in Newark.

An imam was shot outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning.

The imam, who has not been named, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

The shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. outside Masjid Muhammad, Fragé said.

An imam was shot near a mosque in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. WABC

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.