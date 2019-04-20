Academy Award nominated director, John Singleton, suffered a stroke and has been hospitalized since Wednesday, his family confirmed on Saturday in a statement.

Singleton, 51, remains in an undisclosed hospital's intensive care unit and is "under great medical care," according to the family statement.

"We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues," the family wrote.

Singleton's directorial debut of "Boyz n the Hood" earned him two Oscar nominations and made him the first African American to earn the nod for Best Director. Other films Singleton directed are "Higher Learning," "Rosewood" and "Poetic Justice."

His over three-decade career crossed over into television and music videos, hence the outpouring of well-wishes from celebrities like Snoop Dogg to Guillermo del Toro.

Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton PULL THROUGH BABY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/neYNnRFmX4 — Nia Long (@NiaLong) April 20, 2019

For Dave and me, working with John Singleton is a career highlight. And getting to know him has been even better. Here's to a full and quick recovery. (We have been scheming on a project together. He's got to get well so we can all get to it!). — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) April 20, 2019