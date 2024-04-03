Jonathan Majors' motion to set aside conviction denied ahead of sentencing

The actor is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in his domestic violence case.

A Manhattan criminal court judge has denied Jonathan Majors' motion to set aside his conviction in his domestic violence case.

The actor's sentencing will move forward Monday as scheduled.

A jury found Majors, 34, guilty of assaulting and harassing his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

In this Aug. 3, 2023, file photo, Jonathan Majors, and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, arrive to Manhattan Criminal Court for his pre-trial hearing in New York. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images, FILE

He was convicted of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment, but acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment in a split verdict following a trial in December 2023.

Majors faces up to a year in jail on the two counts.

The charges stemmed from a March 2023 altercation with Jabbari in a for-hire SUV in New York City that began after Jabbari saw a text message from another woman on Majors' phone, according to testimony from the trial. Jabbari testified that she tried to grab his phone after seeing a message pop up saying, "I wish I was kissing you."

She described in court Majors pulling her right hand behind her back while holding the phone in her left.

"It just felt like he was twisting my arm and my hand and trying to make me feel pain," she said in court.

Majors declined to testify in his defense during the trial. In a sit-down interview with ABC News Live's Linsey Davis in January, his first following his conviction, he said he was "shocked and afraid" upon hearing the verdict.

"I'm standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, 'How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution's evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?'" the actor said.

Prosecutors said Jabbari fractured her finger and showed jurors photos taken by police of her injuries, including a cut to her ear and a bruised and swollen finger.

Jonathan Majors attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, on March 16, 2024, in Los Angeles,. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, FILE

Majors denied twisting her arm and causing those injuries in his interview with Davis.

"She went to grab the phone. I held the phone. I pulled the phone back. She came on top of me, squeezed my face, slapped me. That's all I remember," he said.

Jabbari sued the actor for defamation and other alleged injuries last month, according to the civil complaint.

She is seeking damages for physical injuries she said she suffered as a result of the incident. She also claimed Majors committed "intentional infliction of emotional distress" against her and "made knowingly false statements" about her during the interview with Davis, according to the civil complaint.

Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement to ABC News following the filing that he is preparing counterclaims against Jabbari.

Majors played the role of Kang in several Marvel films and TV shows, including the Disney+ series "Loki," and was set to return to the role in "Avengers: Kang Dynasty," slated for a 2026 release date.

Marvel dropped Majors from future productions as the Marvel villain in December following the verdict.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel.