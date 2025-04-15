Judge considering blocking Trump's order targeting Dominion Voting System's law firm

The firm Susman Godfrey argues the president's order is unconstitutional

Residents vote at a polling place inside the Heritage Oaks apartment homes, on April 1, 2025, in Madison, Wisconsin.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., is considering blocking President Donald Trump's recent executive order aimed at the law firm that has for years represented Dominion Voting Systems -- the leading supplier of election technology across the U.S.

Judge Loren AliKhan is considering the argument from firm Susman Godfrey, which says the president's action earlier this month was "blatantly unconstitutional."

The hearing comes as the Trump administration has ramped up pressure against several law firms and universities.

"The President is abusing the powers of his office to wield the might of the Executive Branch in retaliation against organizations and people that he dislikes," the lawsuit, filed in Washington D.C., states.

Trump's executive order seeks to block the firm's access to government buildings and cancel government contracts, among others, over their "previous activities."

For years, Susman Godfrey has represented the voting machine company Dominion, famously securing a $787.5 million settlement from Fox News to settle allegations the network aired false claims about the company rigging the 2020 election.

Now, the firm says Trump is trying to "punish" them for their work "defending the integrity of the 2020 presidential election."

Notably, Susman Godfrey still represents Dominion in its active cases against a number of Trump's allies -- including Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell and others.

Since Trump began targeting law firms, nine of the country's largest law firms -- including Paul Weiss, Kirkland & Ellis, Willkie Farr and Latham & Watkins -- have agreed to provide a combined $940 million in legal services to promote causes supported by the president.

The firms also agreed to remove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from hiring practices and vow not to deny representing clients based on politics.

Alternatively, three other major U.S. firms -- Perkins Coie, WilmerHale, and Jenner & Block -- are fighting the president's action against law firms in federal courts, which have temporarily paused the orders from taking effect.