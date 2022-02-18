Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss Jan. 6 civil lawsuits, finds 'plausible conspiracy' involving Trump
The judge said the lawsuits "establish a plausible conspiracy" involving Trump.
A federal judge has rejected an effort by former President Donald Trump to dismiss a series of lawsuits brought against him by Democratic lawmakers and U.S. Capitol Police officers seeking to hold him liable for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol -- finding that the lawsuits "establish a plausible conspiracy involving President Trump" and those who carried out the attack.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.