Jury finds ex-officer Brett Hankison not guilty on all counts in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

A jury in Louisville, Kentucky, has found Brett Hankison, the former police officer charged with recklessly shooting into a neighboring apartment during the course of the raid that ended with the death of Breonna Taylor, not guilty on all three counts.

Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing multiple shots into a neighboring apartment that endangered the lives of three people on March 13, 2020.

The prosecution delivered its closing arguments Thursday.

"This is not a case to decide who is at fault for the tragic death of Breonna Taylor," prosecutor Barbara Whaley told the court. "This is not a case about civil rights violations under federal law or the United States Constitution. And this is not a case about Kenneth Walker. Whether what he did that night was right or wrong, this is not your decision."

