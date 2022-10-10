Kanye West’s Twitter account locked after offensive tweet aimed at Jewish community

West's tweets came hours after Meta restricted his Instagram account.

Kanye West is facing controversy again, after Twitter locked his account over a tweet he wrote aimed at the Jewish community that violated the company's policies.

The rapper, who changed his name to Ye, posted a highly offensive tweet referencing the Jewish community on Saturday night, which involved a reference to the defense readiness alert used by the U.S. armed forces.

"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," the rapper wrote in the now-deleted post.

A message on West's page in place of the tweet shows Twitter removed the tweet, saying it violated the company's rules.

"The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter's policies," a Twitter spokesperson told ABC News.

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., condemned West's tweet early Sunday, accusing him of being anti-Semitic.

"Kanye West: if you see yourself at war with Jewish people, then you are, by definition, Antisemitic," Torres wrote.

West's tweets came hours after Meta restricted his Instagram account over a post that was also seen as being anti-Semitic; that post was also removed.

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, sits down for an exclusive interview with ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis. ABC News

In an indirect message to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the rapper and fashion designer tweeted a photo of him and Zuckerberg with the caption, "Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off Instagram."

Last week, West introduced a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at his Yeezy Season 9 show in Paris. West was seen wearing the shirt alongside conservative political commentator Candace Owens.

The phrase has been described by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center as a white supremacist hate slogan that originated in 2015 as a racist response to the civil rights movement Black Lives Matter.

ABC News' Danielle Long contributed to this report.