6 family members shot, 2 fatally, in shooting at Nashville apartment: Police

A shooting suspect was also killed in what was a possible robbery, police said.

Three people were killed, including two teenagers, and four injured in a shooting at an apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, Friday night, that was possibly motived by a robbery, police said.

Six of the shooting victims were members of the same family and ranged in age from 13 to 40, police said.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. local time and "claimed the lives of 3 young men," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said on Twitter.

Two of those killed were brothers -- identified by police as Zacquez Sherrell, 18, and Tavarius Sherrell, 15. Their 40-year-old mother, 20- and 16-year-old sisters and 13-year-old brother were also wounded in the shooting.

Those wounded victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition, according to Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN. They are expected to recover, police said.

The third person killed was identified by police as Christian Akail Johnson, 29, of Nashville. He was "believed to be one of the two suspects who entered the home," both armed, the department said.

Johnson was a convicted robber, according to police, and robbery is being considered a motive in the shooting.

Three guns were recovered from the scene, police said. No additional information was provided by police on the second suspect.

There was no sign of forced entry, police said. "It appears the suspects gained entry after knocking on the front door," the department said.

Kristin Mumford, a spokesperson for the police department, told reporters at the scene that investigators were working to determine what happened prior to the gunfire.

"We are pursuing some leads and also interviewing and talking to people," Mumford told WKRN. "Anyone who may have left the scene or anyone who has information about what happened inside the apartment, we very much want to talk to you."

There have been 491 gunshot victims, including homicides and injuries, in Davidson County, where Nashville sits, this year as of Nov. 20, according to police data. The previous 11-year average was 332.