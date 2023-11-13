'Lady Bird' Johnson's audio diaries revealed in new documentary

First Lady Claudia Alta "Lady Bird" Johnson was one of the most influential -- yet often overlooked - political figures of the 1960s, helping to guide the country through the aftermath of President John F. Kennedy's assassination, through the tumultuous era of the Vietnam War and political divisions.

Johnson was not shy about making appearances around the country and the world to discuss issues such as urban beautification and promoting the agenda of her husband, President Lyndon B. Johnson, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

A portrait of Lady Bird Johnson among the wildflowers in Texas countryside in this undated image. Education Images/Getty Images

The first lady would be instrumental in guiding her husband through his terms, and he often took her advice to heart.

Johnson, who died in 2007, spoke openly about her time in the White House in interviews, but many of her personal thoughts and feelings during key moments have stayed mostly unheard.

An ABC News Studios documentary "The Lady Bird Diaries," which launches on Hulu on Nov. 13, features selected audio passages from over 123 hours of audio diaries that the first lady recorded during LBJ's presidency.

Many of the tapes have not been heard by the public.

The documentary, which was directed by Dawn Porter and premiered at this year's South by Southwest festival, includes Johnson family home videos, news footage, and never-before-seen notes and handwritten letters, combined with recordings.

Here are some of the selected passages from the documentary:

Vice President Lyndon B Johnson is sworn in to the office of the Presidency aboard Air Force One in Dallas, Texas, hours after the assassination of President John F Kennedy, Nov.22, 1963. Johnson is flanked by wife, Lady Bird Johnson (L), and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Nov. 22, 1963, President Kennedy's assassination

We were rounding a curve, going down a hill. Suddenly there was a sharp, loud report. A shot and then two more.

I heard over the radio system, "Let's get out of here." And this man who was with us vaulted over the front seat on top of Lyndon, threw him to the floor, and said, "Get down."

The cars accelerated faster and faster. I cast one last look back over my shoulder, saw a bundle of pink, just like a drift blossom, lying in the backseat. It was Mrs. Kennedy lying over the president's body.

They led us into a quiet room. It was from Kenny O'Donnell that I first heard the words, "The president is dead."

Mr. Kilduff said to Lyndon, “Mr. President.”

I looked up at a building, and there already was a flag at half-mast. That was when the enormity first struck me.

Undated picture of US president Lyndon Baines Johnson with his wife Lady Bird. Getty Images

Jan. 12, 1964, Lady Bird's initial thoughts of living in the White House

After I moved into the White House, for the first three or four weeks, I was cold all the time. I didn't have any appetite and I lost about 5 pounds.

I find myself walking on tiptoe and talking in whispers. That's about over now, one can't go on doing that.

Has there been any sense of elation? At reaching the job we're now in?

None at all. Just a sense of how hard this is going to be and a determination to make these twelve months as good as I can.

July 2, 1964, LBJ signs his first Civil Rights Act bill into law

As I had slipped quietly into a seat, I had particularly noticed the Attorney General [Robert F. Kennedy] sitting on the front row, and wondered what was going on in his mind.

This bill that his brother had sponsored so ardently, had pinned so much hope on, and that had finally come to passage, I believe, with the earnest, dogged help of Lyndon.

I watched the attorney general's impassive face, and the very measured clapping of his hands, which would not have disturbed a gnat sleeping calmly in his palm…

I left the East Room feeling that I had really seen something start in this nation's history, fraught with much good and much troubles.

Lady Bird Johnson planting pansies along Madison Drive, March 9, 1965. Arthur Ellis/The Washington Post via Getty Images

March 6, 1965, Lady Bird has a meeting with the beautification committee

Getting on the subject of beautification is like picking up a tangled skein of wool, all the threads are interwoven - recreation and urban renewal, and rapid transit and highway beautification, and mental health and the crime rate.

It's awfully hard to hitch the conversation into one straight line because everything leads to something else.

July 8, 1965, after LBJ announces expansion of U.S. war effort

He said, "Vietnam is getting worse day by day. I have the choice to go in with great casualty lists or get out with great disgrace. It's like being in an airplane, and I have to choose between crashing the plane or jumping out. I do not have a parachute."

When he is pierced, I bleed.

Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson of Texas and his wife Lady Bird pose for photographers at Bethesda Naval Hospital, July 30, 1955 after Johnson suffered a heart attack. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

March 31, 1968, LBJ announces he will not seek a second term

At last, the decision had been reached and stated.

And as well as any human can, I knew our future.

I rose to my feet and went to him and threw my arms around him and kissed him.

It had been nobly done. And almost in its way, as dramatic as our entrance into this job.

Although the actual exit is still nine months away.

April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. is assassinated

It was some time while Mr. Per was fixing my hair, and Lynda Bird had been listening to the TV, that she came flying into my room.

"Mama, mama. Dr. King's been shot."

And from that moment on the evening assumed a nightmare quality.

President Lyndon B. Johnson, Mrs. Johnson, and their two daughters pose for photographers in the flower garden while playing with their beagle puppies, April 19, 1964. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

June 6, 1968, Robert F. Kennedy is assassinated

There was an air of unreality about the whole thing. It couldn't be.

You dreamed it. It had happened before.

The whole thing had taken place under the eye of a television camera…

All day long, I had heard this cacophony over and over. The reactions of people questioned. What is our country coming to? What is happening to us? Are we a sick society?

Jan. 20, 1969, the Johnsons leave office on Inauguration Day

Try as I did to soak everything up, I cannot remember for sure.

President-Elect Richard Nixon, Wife Pat Nixon and family being greeted by Former President Lyndon Johnson and First Lady Ladybird Johnson at White House prior to Nixon's Inauguration, Washington DC, Jan.20, 1969. Universal History Archive/Getty Images

I think that when Lyndon walked in they played "Hail to the Chief." He looked very tall and handsome and impressive, and very relaxed too, I thought. And finally, the country's new president.

The hands of the clock prodded us on.

