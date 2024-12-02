The heaviest lake effect snow should be done by Tuesday morning.

Lake effect snow slams Great Lakes, 7 states from Wisconsin to New York under snow alerts

Lake effect snow is slamming the Great Lakes, with seven states from Wisconsin to New York under snow alerts on Monday.

So far, snow totals have reached 65 inches in Barnes Corners, New York; 30 inches in Erie, Pennsylvania; 56 inches in Saybrook, Ohio; and 42 inches in Gaylord, Michigan.

A Bobcat skid-steer loader removes snow from a driveway in Erie, Pa., Dec. 1, 2024. Ed Palattella/USA Today

In Orchard Park, New York -- home to the Buffalo Bills -- the lake effect snow total has reached 26 inches so far.

The Bills played through the snow on their home turf on Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers 35-10.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, scores past San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2024. Adrian Kraus/AP

A stadium Guest Services workers clears snow from the seats in Highmark Stadium in preparation for a Sunday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2024. Gene J. Puskar/AP

A lake effect snow warning is in effect from Jamestown, New York, to Erie to Cleveland, where some areas could see additional 6 to 20 inches of snow.

In Syracuse, New York, 4 to 7 inches of snow is forecast over the next 24 hours.

In Michigan, a winter storm warning is in effect as intense lake effect snow bands continue to pound the western part of the state.

Snow forecast through Tuesday. ABC News

Up to 1 foot of snow is forecast for northern Indiana and five inches of snow is expected for northern Wisconsin.

The heaviest lake effect snow should be done by Tuesday morning for most of the Great Lakes.