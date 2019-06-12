Lemonade stands in Texas are here to stay after new law makes it illegal to shut them down

Jun 12, 2019, 1:37 PM ET
PHOTO: Texas Governor Greg Abbot raised his glass to a new law legalizing lemonade stands, June 10, 2019.PlayTexas Governor Greg Abbott
For kids in Texas, hosting a lemonade stand just got easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot raised his glass to a new law on Monday that makes it officially legal for kids to run lemonade stands beginning on Sept. 1, 2019.

Texas Representative Matt Krause sponsored the bill, which allows minors to sell lemonade or other non-alcoholic beverages on private property without having to worry about authorities — including public health departments — enforcing laws that prohibit or regulate the sale of the drinks.

A video of the governor giving a toast after he signed the common sense law was posted to his Twitter.

“We had to pass a law because police shut down a kid’s lemonade stand,” he said in the video.

The governor appeared to be referring to a 2015 incident in which Overton police shut down a lemonade stand run by two young sisters. The girls were reportedly raising money for their Father’s Day gift when they were told it was illegal to sell lemonade without a permit.

“So kids, cheers,” the governor said.

