Librarian sparks love of libraries with heartwarming tales on TikTok

Librarian Mychal Threets believes library kids will save the world.

In one of his most viral videos on TikTok, Threets recalls watching a child bring a Spanish-language book to their busy parent -- but the parent said they didn't know Spanish and asked the child to wait a few more minutes to find a different book they could read together.

A second child runs up to the first and says: "I think I know Spanish! Can I help you read this book?" and the two children run off together, according to Threets. The second child's parent approached the first to apologize -- the second child does not know Spanish, he "just loves people," Threets recalled the parent explaining.

Threets says he then saw an older third child walk over and tell the kids that he knows Spanish and could read the book to the two younger children. Together, the three strangers read the book.

When the three go their separate ways, "the kid who knew Spanish goes up to their grown-up and says, 'Grandma, did you see me?' The grandma puts their arm around the kid and they're both just smiling big, gigantic smiles," Threets said in the video, later telling ABC News in an interview that it is one of his favorites to tell.

In another video, Threets helped a child with dyslexia access an online app with e-books styled in fonts that make it easier for dyslexic people to read. In another, Threets shares a story about a homeless person who was a regular visitor to the library and told Threets that in the midst of a mental health crisis, he came to the library to feel safe and comforted by the kind library staff.

Mychal Threets has gone viral on TikTok for his positive stories on the impact of libraries in his community. ABC News

Threets said his viral videos about the people he meets working at a Bay Area library focus the audience's attention on the joy, community and resources that libraries can bring to those they serve.

"People are remembering their library, people are getting library cards or visiting their local library, they are thanking their library staff," he said. "I'm honored and can't believe that people are getting as much joy from the videos and stories that I got originally."

Political efforts against library funding and in favor of banning books that are mostly by or about people of color and the LGBTQ community have plagued libraries in recent years. Threets' love for his library community goes hand-in-hand with the frustration of attacks on library systems nationwide.

"We're just trying to celebrate one another," said Threets. "I grew up loving books. I'm a true bookworm. But there weren't a lot of books by authors of color ... And now, all these library kids get a chance to see themselves on the pages. And it's not even necessarily about Black culture, Asian culture, Hispanic culture -- it's just that these characters happen to be Black. They happen to be Asian. They happen to be in a wheelchair."

He continued, "I'm not saying that the library grownups shouldn't have authority or access to what their kids are reading to make sure it's appropriate for where they are in life ... But when you're banning books, what you're trying to do is you're trying to take away the book for everybody else."

For many, libraries can play a valuable resource in their community, not just for recreation, but also for essential needs.

When asked what else a library can provide for its community, Threets' list goes on and on -- he said some libraries host free services including social workers, mental health professionals, notaries, pro bono lawyers for legal advice, classes and workshops, and more. Threets' library has musical instruments available, with tutorials to teach library patrons how to play them.

Sometimes, the resource that a library could provide is much more simple -- it's a place you can stop to escape the cold, can use a public restroom, or make a new friend.

"Libraries are one of the last third spaces, there are no expectations," said Threets, referring to the places between home and work that help people find a sense of community. "The library is for everybody, where everybody belongs."