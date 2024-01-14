Life-threatening cold hits Chicago to Texas to Northeast, snowstorm postpones Bills-Steelers game

Snow squalls are in the forecast on Sunday across the Northeast.

A record-breaking Arctic cold snap is sweeping across much of the United States as the Great Lakes deal with heavy snow and the South prepares for a significant winter storm.

Saturday brought record-breaking cold to much of the northern Plains, with Montana feeling the deepest chill. Chester, Montana, clocked in as the coldest spot in the nation when the temperature plunged to a mind-numbing minus 54 degrees.

In Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, football fans braved negative-degree wind chills to watch the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins.

A gauge displays the temperature on the field at Arrowhead Stadium during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel/AP

Miami Dolphins guard Austin Jackson walks on the field during the first half of the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga/AP

Twenty-six states remain under wind chill alerts on Sunday.

By Sunday morning, the wind chill -- what temperature it feels like -- fell to minus 35 degrees in Kansas City -- the coldest since 1989.

Chicago is facing blowing snow and life-threatening cold. With minus 30-degree wind chills expected, the city of Chicago has activated its "emergency operation plan for extreme cold."

A migrant walks past a warming bus at the migrant landing zone during a winter storm on Jan. 12, 2024 in Chicago. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Even Texas is feeling the freeze, with temperatures dropping below zero.

Record-breaking cold temperatures will persist in the southern Plains over the next few days.

In the Northeast, extremely heavy snow and whiteout conditions struck the Buffalo, New York, area overnight.

The Buffalo Bills were set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but the game was pushed to 4:30 p.m. Monday because Sunday's snow forecast would make driving extremely dangerous.

More than 7 inches of snow was reported near the Bills' stadium Saturday night, and the snowfall is ongoing Sunday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended a travel ban in the Buffalo area.

The Buffalo and Watertown, New York, areas will see snow totals of 1 to 3 feet by the time the storm tapers down early in the week.

The Buffalo area and also the area around Watertown, NY will be seeing around 1 to 3 feet of snow from this weekend burst of Lake Effect Snow. ABC News

And in the larger Northeast region, snow squalls are in the forecast on Sunday.

Weather map tracking the storm on the East Coast through Tuesday. ABC News

Meanwhile, in the South, a new storm will bring snow and an icy, wintry mix Sunday night through Monday. A large swath of the region will feel the impact, from San Antonio, Texas, to Nashville, Tennessee.