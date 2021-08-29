Hurricane Ida live updates: Storm gains strength with 150 mph winds

The storm is forecast to hit Louisiana on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Ida, which became a Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon, is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds before landfall in Louisiana late Sunday.

The latest forecast track has Ida coming ashore in southeast Louisiana on Sunday late afternoon/early evening.

Ida will be a tropical storm nearing the border of Mississippi by Monday morning.

The storm is forecast to land the same day 16 years ago that Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 storm, ravaged the Gulf Coast. Katrinia unleashed a series of events, taking the lives of more than 1,800 people and leaving more than $100 billion worth of damage in its wake.