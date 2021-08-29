LIVE UPDATES
Hurricane Ida live updates: Storm gains strength with 150 mph winds
The storm is forecast to hit Louisiana on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
Ida, which became a Category 1 hurricane Friday afternoon, is forecast to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds before landfall in Louisiana late Sunday.
The latest forecast track has Ida coming ashore in southeast Louisiana on Sunday late afternoon/early evening.
Ida will be a tropical storm nearing the border of Mississippi by Monday morning.
The storm is forecast to land the same day 16 years ago that Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 storm, ravaged the Gulf Coast. Katrinia unleashed a series of events, taking the lives of more than 1,800 people and leaving more than $100 billion worth of damage in its wake.
Winds now at 150 mph
Hurricane Ida has strengthened once again with winds now 150 mph. Wind gusts of 93 mph are being reported in southeast Louisiana.
Ida is now 60 Miles south-sothwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. Ida is moving northwest at 15 MPH.
Hurricane Ida winds now at 145 mph, storm still intensifying
Hurricane Ida has strengthened with winds now at 145 mph and is a Category 4 major hurricane. Wind gusts of 74 mph are being reported on the extreme southern edge of Louisiana.
Ida is now 65 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River and 80 miles south-southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The storm is moving northwest at 15 mph.
Hurricane Ida now is expected to bring up to 16 feet of storm surge to the southern Louisiana Coast
