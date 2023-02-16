1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at El Paso mall: Police

Shots were reported fired in Cielo Vista mall food court, police said.

One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting at a mall in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, authorities said.

Shots were reported fired in the food court at the Cielo Vista mall, El Paso police said.

One suspect is currently in custody and there may be a second shooter, according to police.

The mall is located near a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist shooting in August 2019.