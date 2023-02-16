LIVE UPDATES
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at El Paso mall: Police
Shots were reported fired in Cielo Vista mall food court, police said.
One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting at a mall in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, authorities said.
Shots were reported fired in the food court at the Cielo Vista mall, El Paso police said.
One suspect is currently in custody and there may be a second shooter, according to police.
The mall is located near a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist shooting in August 2019.
Latest headlines:
-ABC News' Marilyn Heck
3 victims transported to local hospitals, police say
The three victims have been transported to local hospitals, according to an El Paso police spokesman.
The mall is currently being searched.
-ABC News' Marilyn Heck