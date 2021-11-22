LIVE UPDATES
Wisconsin Christmas parade live updates: Driver may have been fleeing previous incident
A person of interest is in custody, authorities said.
Five people were killed and more than 40 were hurt when an SUV barreled into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
18 treated at children's hospital
Children’s Wisconsin, the pediatric trauma center for the area, has treated 18 children following the crash, hospital officials said.
Driver may have been fleeing previous incident
Based on video evidence and interviews, investigators' preliminary assessment is that the driver wasn't aiming at specific parade participants but was speeding through the route to flee an earlier incident, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.
Authorities scoured social media and other digital platforms associated with the person of interest overnight. At this point authorities have no reason to believe there is any connection to radicalization, extremism or the ongoing debate about the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, the sources said.
-ABC News' Josh Margolin, Luke Barr, Aaron Katersky