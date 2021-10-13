Blue Origin live updates: William Shatner, crewmates prepare for space launch

Shatner, 90, is set to become the oldest person ever to go to space.

Actor William Shatner and his three crewmates on Blue Origin's New Shepard are just hours away from their suborbital space flight.

The eleven-minute mission for Jeff Bezos' spaceflight company was initially set for Tuesday but was delayed one day due to forecasted winds in West Texas.

Shatner is joining Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations and a former NASA flight controller and engineer; Chris Boshuizen, the co-founder of satellite company Planet Labs and a former space mission architect for NASA; and Glen de Vries, the co-founder of Medidata Solutions, a life science company.

The launch is set for 10 a.m. ET and will be streamed on ABC News Live.