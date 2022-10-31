Delphi murders live updates: Police to make announcement Monday morning

The two girls were on a hiking trail when they were killed on Feb. 13, 2017.

DELPHI, Indiana -- Indiana State Police and U.S. Marshals officials are headed to Delphi, Indiana, on Monday to join local investigators as they announce an update in a mysterious double murder that's gone unsolved for more than five years.

Best friends Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were on a hiking trail in rural Delphi when they were killed in the middle of the day on Feb. 13, 2017.

The shocking slayings cast fear across the small Indiana town and garnered national intrigue.

No arrests have ever been made and police have never revealed how the girls were killed.

Monday's press conference is set for 10 a.m.