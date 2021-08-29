Hurricane Ida live updates: New Orleans under flash flood warning after Category 4 landfall

Over 15,000 people in shelters in Louisiana

First responders will likely not be able to respond to calls in Louisiana until daybreak Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards warned.

"I have no doubt we're going to see extreme devastation in Grand Isle and elsewhere," he said.



Over 15,000 people are in shelters across the state, the governor said.

Sixty-one intermediate care facilities, 22 nursing homes and 18 assisted living facilities have been evacuated, but no "tier one" hospitals have had to be evacuated, he said.

At least 442,925 customers in Louisiana are without power as of 5 p.m. ET.





Edwards said his biggest concern is outages because of how many people are in hospitals. "I understand that generators are great, but over time they tend to fail," he said.

-ABC News' Will McDuffie