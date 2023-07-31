Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing updates: Mother facing life in prison for 'doomsday' plot

A jury found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty in the murder of her two children.

Lori Vallow Daybell is set to be sentenced on Monday for the killing of two of her children in what prosecutors argued was a doomsday plot.

Vallow Daybell, 50, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 deaths of her children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, whose remains were found on an Idaho property belonging to her husband, Chad Daybell, following a monthslong search.

She was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her children and her husband's first wife, Tamara Daybell, who died on Oct. 19, 2019, less than a month before Lori and Chad married in Hawaii.

She faces up to life in prison without parole. The judge had previously granted the defense's motion to dismiss the death penalty in the case.