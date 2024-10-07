Milton forecast and storm tracker: Category 3 hurricane takes aim at Florida

Hurricane Milton strengthened rapidly early Monday, with wind speeds climbing to 100 mph, making it a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane watch was issued for the area around Tampa Bay, along Florida’s western coast.

A view of near-empty toilet paper shelves at a Walmart as Hurricane Milton approaches, in Tampa, Florida, Oct. 6, 2024. Octavio Jones/Reuters

The storm, which is in the Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to become a major hurricane on Monday, meaning its winds are expected to reach or exceed 111 mph.

Landfall is expected on Wednesday night, with the storm expected to be a Category 3 storm with winds of about 125 mph.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo