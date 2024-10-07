Live

Milton forecast and storm tracker: Category 3 hurricane takes aim at Florida

Hurricane Milton strengthened on Monday morning into a Category 3 storm.

ByKevin Shalvey and Max Golembo
Last Updated: October 7, 2024, 3:39 AM EDT

Hurricane Milton strengthened on Monday morning into a Category 3 storm, with wind speeds reaching 120 mph, as it moved through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
39 minutes ago

Milton strengthens to Category 3

Hurricane Milton early on Monday strengthened to a major Category 3 hurricane, with wind speeds of about 120 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

2 hours ago

Milton strengthens to Category 2 hurricane

Hurricane Milton strengthened rapidly early Monday, with wind speeds climbing to 100 mph, making it a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane watch was issued for the area around Tampa Bay, along Florida’s western coast.

A view of near-empty toilet paper shelves at a Walmart as Hurricane Milton approaches, in Tampa, Florida, Oct. 6, 2024.
Octavio Jones/Reuters

The storm, which is in the Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to become a major hurricane on Monday, meaning its winds are expected to reach or exceed 111 mph.

Landfall is expected on Wednesday night, with the storm expected to be a Category 3 storm with winds of about 125 mph.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

3:40 AM EDT

Milton forecast to be major hurricane

Hurricane Milton, which strengthened on Sunday into a Category 1 storm, is forecast to make landfall as a “major” hurricane on Florida’s west coast this week, the National Hurricane Center said.

This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration taken at 11:36 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, shows Hurricane Milton.
NOAA via AP

“While it is too soon to specify the exact magnitude and location of the greatest impacts, there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning early Wednesday,” the center said in a late Sunday advisory.

