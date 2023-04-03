LIVE UPDATES
Trump indictment live updates: Trump expected to travel to New York on Monday, sources say
Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday at the earliest, sources said.
Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to law enforcement in New York City early this week, sources familiar have told ABC News, after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday.
Sources familiar have told ABC News that the former president has been charged with around two dozen counts, including felonies. For previous coverage, please click here.
Latest headlines:
Poll shows plurality of the public supports Trump indictment
A plurality of Americans think former President Donald Trump should have been charged by a Manhattan grand jury with a history-making indictment.
According to the poll, 45% think Trump should have been charged with a crime in this case, whereas 32% don't think so and 23% say they don't know.
Democrats are, unsurprisingly, rallying behind the grand jury's decision.
Almost nine in 10 Democrats (88%) think Trump should have been charged in the investigation by the Manhattan D.A., which has been probing a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels who alleges the two had an affair. Trump has long denied these claims.
-ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd
'I just don't know what to expect to see,’ Trump’s lawyer says
Donald Trump's lawyer doesn't know what to expect when the former president is arraigned on Tuesday in New York City given the historic nature of Trump's indictment, he said on Sunday.
"This is unprecedented. I don't know. I've done a million arraignments in that courthouse with celebrities and whatnot. But this is a whole different thing. We have Secret Service involved. I understand they're closing the courthouse for the afternoon. I just don't know what to expect to see," Joe Tacopina told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.
"What I hope is that we get in and out of there as quickly as possible, that it's, at the end of the day, a typical arraignment where we stand before the judge, we say 'not guilty,' we set schedules to file motions and whatnot or discovery, and we move forward and get out of there," Tacopina said.
-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod
Trump expected to travel to New York on Monday
Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to New York on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday at the earliest, the sources said, on what is expected to be around two dozen counts - including felonies.
The exact charges are unknown since the indictment will not be unsealed until Trump appears in court.
-ABC News’ Aaron Katersky, Katherine Faulders, John Santucci