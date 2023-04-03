Trump indictment live updates: Trump expected to travel to New York on Monday, sources say

Poll shows plurality of the public supports Trump indictment

A plurality of Americans think former President Donald Trump should have been charged by a Manhattan grand jury with a history-making indictment.

According to the poll, 45% think Trump should have been charged with a crime in this case, whereas 32% don't think so and 23% say they don't know.

Democrats are, unsurprisingly, rallying behind the grand jury's decision.

Almost nine in 10 Democrats (88%) think Trump should have been charged in the investigation by the Manhattan D.A., which has been probing a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels who alleges the two had an affair. Trump has long denied these claims.

-ABC News’ Brittany Shepherd