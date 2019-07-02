Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs to be honored with pregame moment of silence

Jul 2, 2019, 1:30 PM ET
PHOTO: Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim delivers a pitch in the first inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 18, 2019, in Toronto.PlayVaughn Ridley/Getty Images
WATCH News headlines today: July 2, 2019

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead on Monday, will be honored with a pregame moment of silence before his team takes on the Texas Rangers Tuesday night.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in Texas where the Angels were set to play the Texas Rangers that night. Monday's Angels vs. Rangers game was postponed.

His cause of death was not immediately clear.

PHOTO: In this file photo, starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs, #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim prepares to pitch while warming up before the game against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium, July 31, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. Matt Brown/Getty Images, FILE
In this file photo, starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs, #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim prepares to pitch while warming up before the game against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium, July 31, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif.

Police in Southlake, Texas, said officers found Skaggs when they responded to a report of an unconscious man in a hotel room Monday afternoon. No foul play was suspected, police said Monday.

(MORE: Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dead at 27)

"Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family," the Los Angeles Angels said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time."

PHOTO: Angel Lozano looks over at a memorial as he give his condolences for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs outside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., on July 2, 2019. Chris Carlson/AP
Angel Lozano looks over at a memorial as he give his condolences for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs outside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., on July 2, 2019.

"All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues," Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement. "We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

PHOTO: Players for the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants stand during a moment of silence for pitcher Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at PETCO Park on July 01, 2019, in San Diego. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Players for the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants stand during a moment of silence for pitcher Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at PETCO Park on July 01, 2019, in San Diego.

Skaggs' fellow MLB players took to Twitter to offer their condolences.