Los Angeles City Council president steps down amid controversy over racist comments

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has stepped down after a recording emerged of her making racist and offensive comments about fellow council members.

Martinez will remain as a member of the city council, but will relinquish her leadership role.

"I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I’m so sorry," Martinez wrote in a letter Monday.

Martinez allegedly referred to white council member Mike Bonin's son, who is Black, as an "accessory" in a recording of three Latino members of the Los Angeles City Council. The recording was posted anonymously to Reddit and later deleted, however the Los Angeles Times reviewed the recording and confirmed it as authentic.

ABC News has not independently confirmed the audio.

Martinez also allegedly said Bonin's young son behaved "parece changuito," or "like a monkey," in the recording.

"I sincerely apologize to the people I hurt with my words: to my colleagues, their families, especially to Mike, [his husband] Sean [Arian], and your son," Martinez wrote in the letter announcing she would step down as council president. "As a mother, I know better and I am sorry. I am truly ashamed. I know this is the result of my own actions. I’m sorry to your entire family for putting you through this."

Bonin said on Twitter Sunday that Martinez should step down as president and resign from the city council along with Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, the other two council members on the tape. Martinez also remarked on the tape that the child, who was just a toddler at time, was misbehaving on a parade float and needed a "beatdown."

"We are appalled, angry and absolutely disgusted that Nury Martinez attacked our son with horrific racist slurs, and talked about her desire to physically harm him," Bonin wrote. "It's vile, abhorrent, and utterly disgraceful. The City Council needs to remove her as Council President immediately, and she needs to resign from office. Any parent reading her comments will know she is unfit for public office."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.