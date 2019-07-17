Los Angeles home where Charles Manson's followers brutally killed the LaBiancas is now for sale

Jul 17, 2019, 12:35 PM ET
In this August 11, 1969, file photo, this hilltop home in Los Angeles Los Feliz district is where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were slain.
The Los Angeles home where Charles Manson's followers brutally killed a married couple is now for sale.

Grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary LaBianca were ambushed at their house on August 10, 1969. They were stabbed multiple times and the word "war" was carved on Leno LaBianca's stomach.

In this August 11, 1969, file photo, this hilltop home in Los Angeles' Los Feliz district is where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were slain.
In this August 11, 1969, file photo, this hilltop home in Los Angeles' Los Feliz district is where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were slain.
The killers also used their blood to scrawl on the couple's walls the words "Rise," "Death to Pigs" and "Helter Skelter" -- a reference to The Beatles' song and the phrase Manson wanted to use to ignite a race war.

A police officer blocks the driveway while other officers search in front of the house where a middle-aged couple was stabbed to death, late, August 10, 1969.
A police officer blocks the driveway while other officers search in front of the house where a middle-aged couple was stabbed to death, late, August 10, 1969.

The property listing on Redfin for the LaBianca's former home does not mention the gruesome double murder there, but does describe "breathtaking, unobstructed" views of downtown Los Angeles, Griffith Park and the San Gabriel Mountains.

The two-bedroom house was built in 1922 and sits on a .71 acre lot, the listing says.

Shown is an online listing for the house at 3311 Wavery Drive in Los Feliz, Calif.
Shown is an online listing for the house at 3311 Wavery Drive in Los Feliz, Calif.

"It's extremely peaceful, quiet and private," the Redfin listing agent, Robert Giambalvo, said in a statement released by the company to ABC News.

"The home is spectacular and its attributes far exceed an event that happened 50 years ago," Giambalvo said. "Nobody who has come to see it has asked about something that happened a long time ago. Someone came through yesterday who was born after 1969 and just kind of shrugged their shoulders over the past. It's ancient history for them."

In this Aug. 13, 1969, file photo an aerial view of the home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in the Los Feliz district of Los Angeles.
In this Aug. 13, 1969, file photo an aerial view of the home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in the Los Feliz district of Los Angeles.
The property was posted to Redfin on July 10 and is listed for $1,988,800.

The LaBianca murders came one day after the Manson followers carried out an attack at another Los Angeles home, killing pregnant actress Sharon Tate, hairstylist Jay Sebring, heiress Abigail Folger, writer Wojciech Frykowski and teenager Steven Parent.

The two days of grisly killings ignited fear throughout the city.

Manson and three of his followers were convicted in 1971 and sentenced to death, but the death sentences were commuted to life sentences when a California Supreme Court ruling abolished capital punishment in 1972. Manson died behind bars in 2017.

This Aug. 20, 1970, file photo shows Charles Manson, head of the cult the Manson Family being escorted by deputy sheriffs on his way to court, in Los Angeles, after being charged with murder-conspiracy in the Tate-LaBianca slayings.
This Aug. 20, 1970, file photo shows Charles Manson, head of the cult the Manson Family being escorted by deputy sheriffs on his way to court, in Los Angeles, after being charged with murder-conspiracy in the Tate-LaBianca slayings.