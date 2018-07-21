Los Angeles police open fire in apparent standoff at Trader Joe's

Heavily armed officers have swarmed a Trader Joe's and at least one opened fire on a suspect barricaded inside, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The standoff was playing out Saturday at the Trader Joe's at Hyperion Avenue in Silver Lakes Saturday afternoon, the department said in a tweet.

"An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available," the LAPD tweeted from its account.

A recent tweet from the department said police had been involved in a shooting.

"#LAPD Officer Involved Shooting in Northeast Division," it tweeted, referring to jargon for officers discharging a weapon.

The department said the standoff began when police officers responded to a separate shooting.

"Earlier today, officers went in pursuit of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting," the tweet read. "At the termination of the pursuit, an officer involved shooting occurred, and the suspect has barricaded himself inside a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake."

KABC TV, an ABC News station, is reporting that a 20-year-old woman has been hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately clear, the station reported.

The department has not released any information about the suspect. It was unclear if the suspect was armed.

The LAPD has urged people to steer clear of the area.

President Trump tweeted about the standoff Saturday evening.

"Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely," he tweeted. "Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working Federal Law Enforcement."

The department said its SWAT team was on scene.

"SWAT resources are on scene at the #traderjoes in #Silverlake as we work to bring a swift resolution to this incident," it tweeted.

