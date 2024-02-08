Lunar New Year is often referred to as Chinese New Year in the U.S.

Lunar New Year 2024: Which US cities and states recognize it as a public holiday

Lunar New Year -- a holiday period that spans more than two weeks -- is set to begin on Feb. 10, with traditions and celebrations that spread far beyond one region.

The holiday, often referred to as Chinese New Year in the U.S., also includes Seollal in Korea, Tết in Vietnam, Tsagaan Sar in Mongolia and more.

Lunar New Year follows the lunisolar calendar and welcomes the beginning of spring, the first new moon of the lunar calendar and the changing of the zodiac sign. 2024 is the year of the dragon.

While Lunar New Year is one of the most important social and economic holidays in East and Southeast Asian cultures, for many Asian Americans, it's just another work or school day.

Chinese New Year celebratory items, including synthetic flowers and banners, add splashes of color to Broadway in Chinatown on a mostly cloudy day in Los Angeles on Jan. 2, 2024. Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In the past two years, however, several states and cities have adopted or are working to pass legislation to make Lunar New Year a public holiday.

"What's most important to me is creating inclusivity and creating opportunities for us to see each other as one," Washington Rep. My-Linh Thai, whose current bill, HB 2209, advises government agencies and educational and cultural organizations to celebrate Lunar New Year. "Creating space for learning, understanding and most importantly, really celebrating one another's cultural heritage."

"To me, that is how we build this nation stronger -- by building, creating opportunities for communities to come together and be stronger together," Thai told ABC News.

California

In September 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2596, declaring Lunar New Year a state holiday in California.

"I am immensely proud of the richness of diversity and backgrounds represented in our state and understand the importance of wanting to see one's own experience reflected in state holidays," Newsom said in a statement at the time.

Boston

In February 2023, the Boston City Council designated Lunar New Year as an official holiday.

"AAPIs have always been an integral part of our city and our country, yet they have faced strong institutional discrimination and racism throughout history," Boston City Council President Flynn in a statement at the time.

"Designating Lunar New Year as an official holiday would be an appropriate way to recognize their significant contributions and the cultural diversity they bring to the City of Boston," Flynn said.

Colorado

Colorado officially became the second state to recognize Lunar New Year as a state holiday in June 2023.

"It's a historical moment," Vương-Sandoval, chair of the Lunar New Year Allies Advisory Group, said in an interview with Denverite. "It speaks about all the years and all of the moments and all the struggles that took us here to ensure that we recognize the importance of it. Not just for us, but for those before us and those after us."

New York state

New York state officially recognized Lunar New Year as a public holiday in September 2023.

"It is not just a day off from school -- it is an opportunity for our children to learn about and celebrate their own or different cultures and traditions," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release.

New Jersey

Earlier this month, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a joint resolution making Lunar New Year a public holiday in the state.

"New Jersey is home to the third-largest per capita population of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the nation, which is why it is important to honor and embrace the rich traditions of our diverse AAPI community. I especially look forward to joining this year's festivities alongside all who celebrate, as New Jersey recognizes the Year of the Dragon with purpose, reflection, and renewal," Murphy said.

Washington state

Though it has not been officially approved, Washington lawmakers, led by Rep. Thai, introduced a bill to make Lunar New Year a state-recognized holiday.

This renewed effort comes nearly a year after similar legislation failed to advance among lawmakers.

People take part in the Monterey Park Lunar New Years Festival on Jan. 28, 2024, in Monterey Park, Calif. Ringo Chiu/Sipa USA via AP

Thai said recognizing Lunar New Year is a response to anti-Asian hate crimes that have happened in Washington and across the nation.

"Washington state is not in isolation when experiencing recent anti-Asian hate incidents. We collect data as information on these unfortunate events and push legislation as a part of the bigger conversation of how we address the issue of anti-Asian hate," she said.

She went on, "Our children should not have to feel that they navigate the space of being seen as foreigners versus being accepted as American, simply because of their appearance."

Recognition and respect are two of the driving principles behind the bill, Thai explained.

"This is a part of really recognizing the contributions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders have made to the state of Washington, specifically, but our nation as a whole," she said.