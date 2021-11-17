'Made in America' bakeries ready to deliver pies to families across US

These shops are making sure dessert is ready in time for dinner.

As Thanksgiving Day nears, bakeries across the country are gearing up to make sure dessert is ready in time for dinner.

In New York City, the Little Pie Company has been operating since 1985. They’re known for their signature Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie -- a recipe passed down from grandma.

Founder and former Broadway actor Arnold Wilkerson said orders have been soaring.

"Now that COVID seems to be taking a backseat, lots of people seem to be ordering pies for Thanksgiving ... and we’re happy to be here to serve them," Wilkerson said.

In Magnolia, Texas, Victoria Pie Company gives a portion of every sale to veterans and their families. Owner Sheila Blue said she’s thankful for their community this holiday season.

"We haven't even just survived, we have thrived because of this community and the way they give back and the way they support our business and our mission," Blue said.

Back on the East Coast, Table Talk Pies in Worcester, Massachusetts, has been family-owned for three generations. Since it was first introduced on "World News Tonight" four years ago, it has hired 50 new hires, including 150 more seasonal workers to keep up with demand.

Owner Harry Kokkinis said the extra help is always needed around this time of year.

"This is such a busy time for us," he said. "Trying to help people get their Thanksgiving pies."